Summertime fun can be had in Hershey this month

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- While summer hasn't officially kicked off yet, the festivities have begun in Hershey!

Hersheypark is now open daily, and one price admission includes access to more than 70 rides and attractions, live entertainment, and entrance to ZooAmerica.

Some of the brand new attractions can be found in the Boardwalk at Hersheypark, including Breakers Edge Water Coaster and Whitecap Racer.

Through June 30, you can purchase Hersheypark tickets online for kids' cost.

If you're looking for live entertainment, the Summer Concert Series is in full swing at Hersheypark Stadium.

On June 14, Harry Style and Kacey Musgraves will take the stage.

Just two days later on June 16, Imagine Dragons along with special guest Grace Vanderwaal will rock the stadium.

Finally, to wrap up the month, Zac Brown Band will perform on June 22.

The Giant Center will play host to a few performances itself this month, with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill kicking off the festivities on June 12.

Kidz Bop will also hit the Giant Center on June 29, followed by Styx and Joan Jett on June 30.

You can catch the Champions of Magic at Hershey Theatre on June 17.

Options for relaxation are available in Hershey as well.

The Meltspa at Hershey is offering a seasonal Coconut Lime Collection that is available through August 31.

On Fridays from 7-10 p.m., Swing by Jazz on the Veranda can be enjoyed at the Hotel Hershey, along with food and beverages.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts stopped by the set to offer more on what Hershey has to offer this month.