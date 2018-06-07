Thursday is a gorgeous day, with 70’s, plenty of sunshine and low humidity

BEAUTIFUL WITH GRADUAL WARMING: It’s a quiet and cool start in weather, but a warming trend begins Thursday. The clouds have broken up a good bit, and this has allowed temperatures to fall into the 50s. Some are even in the 40s, making for a chilly start! Plenty of sunshine warms us fast. Temperatures are milder, in the lower to middle 70s. Winds are light to quiet, and the humidity levels are low. It’s quite the beautiful day! Skies remain mostly clear through the night, but it won’t be as cool. Expect readings in the middle 50s. Friday temperatures jump a bit higher under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible depending on the placement of the next system. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Friday evening plans should be mainly dry and good to go!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It appears another unsettled weekend is ahead. Saturday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It’s muggy too. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures come down for Sunday, but the unsettled conditions remain. Expect readings in the middle to upper 70s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible again. We’re watching trends for drier conditions during the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday, it’s back to sunshine! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to upper 70s. Humidity levels are back to comfortable readings too. Tuesday is a touch warmer, and the bountiful sunshine continues. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity starts to increase, but for most, it still feels decent through a large portion of the day. Wednesday is even warmer. It’s muggy and partly sunny, with the chance for some thunderstorms. The best chance is currently later during the day.

Have a great Thursday!