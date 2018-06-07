× Worley & Obetz files for bankruptcy in Philadelphia court

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two days after abruptly closing its doors, the Lancaster County-based energy company Worley & Obetz filed for bankruptcy Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Philadelphia, court documents reveal.

In its filing, the firm calls for its assets to be liquidated and the proceeds given to its creditors. Worley & Obetz says it has between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors who are owed between $50,000,001 and $100 million.

Its estimated assets are between $10,000,001 and $50 million, the documents say.

Included in the filing are the company’s Ranck Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning and Amerigreen Energy divisions. Those two companies also went out of business.

Worley & Obetz closed its commercial business in May after allegations of fraud involving the company began to surface. The business laid off more than 100 employees while putting together a proposed restructuring plan designed to save the company.

But Worley & Obetz’s creditors, who are facing up to $62 million in losses on their loans to the company, did not accept the restructuring plan, forcing it to close its doors completely. The company’s remaining 150 workers lost their jobs when the rest of the business was shuttered on Monday.