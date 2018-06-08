Bikes and Beers ride will raise money for trail in Derry Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP -- The first ever Bikes & Beers ride will happen Saturday in Hershey to help raise money for an area trail. The ride will start and finish at Troegs Brewery.

Bikes & Beers is a national organization committed to promoting bike safety. Ticket sales will help fund the Jonathan Eshenour Memorial Trail, which would connect to Troegs once built.

The inaugural ride will start at 9:30AM and will last for your choice of 15 or 30 miles. Troegs will provide 1 free beer and a $5.00 gift card to the brewery. Food trucks will also be on site.

More information about Bikes & Beers can be found by visiting: https://bikesandbeers.com/portfolio/hershey-pa-2/

Fox 43's Lynda Weed was as Troegs Friday morning to learn more about their craft beers and their partnership with Bikes & Beers.