Clay Street in Lancaster re-opens to traffic after being closed by sewer pipe repair
Update, 2 p.m.: The work is finished, and the road has been re-opened.
Original Story
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are working on a sewer pipe that has closed a street in Lancaster.
Officials say they began work on a hole on Clay St. on Thursday due to a broken sewer pipe.
The road is currently closed.
There is no word on when it could be reopened.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
40.037875 -76.305514