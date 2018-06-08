× Clay Street in Lancaster re-opens to traffic after being closed by sewer pipe repair

Update, 2 p.m.: The work is finished, and the road has been re-opened.

Original Story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are working on a sewer pipe that has closed a street in Lancaster.

Officials say they began work on a hole on Clay St. on Thursday due to a broken sewer pipe.

The road is currently closed.

There is no word on when it could be reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.