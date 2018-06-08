× Distracted motorist drives into the back of Lancaster County police department’s patrol car

LANCASTER COUNTY — Driving while you’re distracted is bad.

Driving while you’re distracted and smashing into the back of a police car is worse.

That’s the scenario one Lancaster County motorist faced Thursday morning, according to a post on the Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say the motorist told the officer they “looked down for a second” and ran into a NWRPD patrol car that was parked at the scene of an accident on Route 283. Police say the patrol car had all its emergency lighting on at the time.

No one was hurt in the accident, police say.

“This is a friendly reminder to please pay attention while driving at all time,” the police department’s post concluded.