Harrisburg man indicted by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, illegal firearms charges

HARRISBURG — A 27-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on firearms and drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed’s office announced.

Demarius Hawkins is accused of distributing cocaine and heroin in Dauphin County over a period of nine months in 2017 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. He’s also accused of illegal possession of a Jimenez Arms 9mm handgun in a November 2017 incident, Freed’s office says.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and the Harrisburg Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Schinnour is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.