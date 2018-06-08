× Lancaster man convicted of sexually abusing two girls

LANCASTER — A 35-year-old Lancaster man was convicted of five felony charges in the sexual abuse of two girls in 2013 and 2014, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Crizon Kingsberry will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth after a background check is completed.

The jury deliberated for about 70 minutes before finding Kingsberry guilty. The trial lasted four days.

According to evidence presented at trial by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, the abuse occurred at a home on West New Street.

Kingsberry was convicted of rape of a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, two counts of corruption of a minor, indecent assault of a child, and indecent exposure.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.