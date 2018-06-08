Local companies help former Worley and Obetz employees bounce back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Wilbert never thought she would be in this position again...

"Create a resume...What? How do you do that? It's been different," said Wilbert.

After working at Ranck Plumbing and Heating for the last ten years, she assumed she would retire there.

"Unfortunate, yes."

Ranck Plumbing and Heating was owned by Worley and Obetz.

Worley and Obetz was shut down earlier this week, less than a month after learning the company's CEO was under investigation for fraud.

When they went down, so did Ranck Plumbing and Heating, and now 250 people are left without work.

"Our hearts, thoughts, prayers, go out to all the families that have been impacted by the recent happenings in our area," said Aaron Becker, president of Haller Enterprises.

And now, many local companies are stepping up to help.

"We said, you know what. Let's see if there's anything we can do as a company. Just to invite some people in ,see what we're all about, have an open house, have some lunch, meet some of our team members. Absolutely no pressure, don't have to come prepared with anything. Just stop by and say hi," said Becker.

Haller Enterprises is hiring for several positions,and former Worley and Obetz employees took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about the company.

"Companies have just surprised me, how they've banded together and pulled together and are trying to help all of us," said Wilbert.

Rhodes Energy will host another job fair on Tuesday at their South Prince Street location from 11 until 1, and more than 70 employers from a variety of industries are expected to be present.