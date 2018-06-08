× Police are investigating a hit-and-run case in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred at 7 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of State Street.

According to police, a male suspect in a black Honda Accord exited his vehicle in front of a home and took a gas can from a trailer parked on the side of the street. When a resident came outside to confront the suspect, he allegedly re-entered his vehicle and sped off, striking the resident as he fled the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Gary Rux at (717) 902-0627 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Watch. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in this case, police say.