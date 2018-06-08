× Police investigating vehicle fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are asking the public for information about a vehicle that was damaged on two separate occasions.

On June 7 around 3:16 a.m., police responded to a call of criminal mischief that had just occurred in the 200 block of S. 4th St. in Lancaster.

Someone had shot a BB gun and damaged several windows of the parked car. A tire had also been slashed as well.

The next day, on June 8 around 3:40 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle fire.

The same vehicle was set on fire by an unknown person just before 3:40 a.m.

If anyone saw anything strange in the area around the for mentioned times, they are asked to contact the police at 717-684-7735.