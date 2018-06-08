× Police searching for suspects in gun theft from Quincy Township home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for suspects in a theft of guns.

Sometime between May 23 at 8:00 a.m. and June 6 at 3:00 p.m., unknown actor(s) entered the victim’s home in the 8700 block of Windy Hill Road in Quincy Township.

The actor(s) obtained a key to a locked safe, and stole a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and .38 caliber double action revolver.

The guns were valued at about $700.

The victim told police she believes one of the actor(s) could be a family member who has a history of drug use, access to the home, and knew the location of the safe key.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Chambersburg.