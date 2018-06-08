× Registered sex offender found to have registered storage shed in Enola as address

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A registered sex offender is facing charges after he was found to have registered his address as a storage shed in Enola.

Gary Haney, 52, is facing failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements for the incident.

On May 10, Haney registered an address in the first block of Creekside Drive in Enola with the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Division.

On May 13, Haney left the residence and had not returned.

Over two weeks later, on May 28, East Pennsboro Township Police received an address verification for Haney from the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Division.

It was found that the location provided is a storage shed which is not adapted for living or overnight accommodation.

Now, Haney is facing charges.