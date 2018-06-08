Shippensburg man accused of abusing three children

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 34-year-old man is accused of abusing three children.

Jockson Jean-Pierre, of Shippensburg, allegedly used his hands, fists and a belt to cause the injuries sustained by the victims. He faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, court documents show.

An investigation into the alleged abuse began in March after Children & Youth Services (CYS) were contacted by the Shippensburg University Head Start and Pre-K Counts Program for a report of a boy with a swollen wrist, charging documents say.

The boy, who told CYS that Jean-Pierre caused the alleged injuries, was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment and an x-ray was conducted. A report said that the injury “is best explained by a fall onto the outstretched hand.”

Further medical evaluation on the boy led to a report which stated, “The findings are consistent with the history of given physical abuse,” according to charging documents.

A doctor noted, “The wrist fracture is consistent with an injury that would have occurred during an assault by another individual and the action of that individual caused him to fall on his outstretched arm.”

In the charging documents, one juvenile girl told CYS that Jean-Pierre broke the boy’s hand. She said, “He would lift him up and hit him on the ground.” The girl added that Jean-Pierre “kicks (the boy) around ‘like a soccer ball.'”

Both girls also told CYS that Jean-Pierre would yell and beat them with belts, charging documents add.