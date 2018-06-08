Warmer and more humid for Friday with an isolated thunderstorm; more unsettled for the weekend

WARMER, TURNING HUMID: It’s another quiet start to the region, with just a few clouds throughout Central PA. Temperatures are in the 50s to lower 60s, and it still feels fairly comfortable. Aside from a few hazy spots, there should be no major issues. Friday temperatures jump a bit higher under partly cloudy s kies throughout the entire day. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible, with the best chance being southwest of Harrisburg. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity starts to increase during the afternoon, bringing a return to the muggy feel. Friday evening plans look mainly dry and good to go as that stray storm chance fades! Skies are mostly cloudy through the night, and a couple showers are possible late. Lows are milder, and it’s muggy, with readings in the 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It appears another unsettled weekend is ahead. Saturday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There’s a very small chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm during the afternoon. Should this happen, the primary threats are damaging winds and some small hail. Since the last several days have been dry, flooding shouldn’t be too much of a concern just yet. The rest of the day is muggy too. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures come down for Sunday, but the unsettled conditions remain. Expect readings in the 70s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible again.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday, there could be some lingering showers to start. Then, it’s back to some sunshine! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to upper 70s. Humidity levels are back to comfortable readings too. Tuesday is a touch warmer, and the bountiful sunshine continues. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity starts to increase, but for most, it still feels decent through a large portion of the day. Wednesday is even warmer. It’s muggy and partly sunny, with the chance for some thunderstorms. The best chance is currently later during the day. Thursday is drier and partly cloudy. Temperatures are in the lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!