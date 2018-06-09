Clean water advocates urge lawmakers to invest in PA waterways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Clean water advocates were out along the Susquehanna River on Saturday, urging lawmakers to invest more into our state's waterways.

The Susquehanna River Rally is aimed at getting the public to contact their local lawmakers, who are currently working on the 20-18 state budget, and ask them to invest in clean water initiatives.

Event organizers say over the past 15-years, budget cuts to the Department of Environmental Protection have forced these efforts to the back burner and that Pennsylvanians need to step up for the future.

"In Pennsylvania, we have world-class trout streams, we have thrilling white water. We have tranquil creeks and streams where you can go and relax and get respite and enjoy it for recreation, and build those wonderful memories. You've had time along the water that was formative in our experience. If we don't speak up for these waterways, the way things are happening in Harrisburg and have been for the past 15 years they won't be there for our grandchildren in the form we know and expect them," said Amanda John Kimsey, Lead organizer for the Susquehanna River Rally.

This is the second year for the rally.

Pennsylvania is the top-ranking state when it comes to impaired streams and rivers and the third state in the U.S. when it comes to clean water violations.