Dauphin County man charged with sexually assaulting a child

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.– A Dauphin County man is facing charges; accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Jonathan OBrian, 48, of Blue Eagle Avenue in Lower Paxton Township, was arrested on Friday. OBrian was taken into custody at a local hospital and is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts.

Officers with the Lower Paxton Township Police Department say OBrian carried out the sexual offenses on a minor child who was in his care, at his home.

The charges include:

Rape of a Child

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Indecent Assault

Indecent Exposure

Corruption of Minors

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

OBrian was taken to Dauphin County Prison on $300,000.00

Dauphin County Children and Youth Services and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.