Lend a Hand raises money for three families in need

HUMMELSTOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Raising money for families in need. The Lend a Hand organization held their annual hockey clinic to raise money for families going through a challenging life event.

It was the 2011 flood in Hummelstown that led one woman to lend a hand and help people in need. From that, the organization was started raising thousands of dollars for families going through a hard time.

"No matter the amount of money we get from this it will help us," said Kailah Miranda, Lend a Hand recipient family. "With food bills medical stuff, just anything, it'll help us a lot."

Miranda's family is just one of three recipients to receive the money raised at the field hockey clinic this year. Her mother was diagnosed with a rare sinus cancer called adenoid cystic carcinoma about a year ago.

Her mother hasn't been able to return to work, so the family has been suffering financially. Kailah applied her family to be recipients of the Lend a Hand fundraiser and was surprised by the news they were selected.

"I was shocked honestly, because at first I thought it was not real or anything like that," said Miranda. "Our whole family was just shocked by it and we're just extremely grateful we get to have this opportunity."

Lower Dauphin varsity field hockey coach and Lend a Hand founder, Linda Kreiser says, she is honored to help families during hard times. In addition to Kailah's family, two other families were chosen to receive the money raised. What's now become an annual fundraiser, Kreiser not only is giving back to the community but is instilling a valuable lesson in her team.

"To be able to give back to the community is something that," said Kreiser. "If they can do that for all their lives it's gonna be a great thing for them."

There is still time to donate money to Lend a Hand before the money is divided up between the two families in about two weeks. To more information on the organization or ways to donate click here.