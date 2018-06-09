× Man facing charges after domestic incident, and allegedly pulling gun on police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A man is now facing charges after a domestic incident, and allegedly pulling a loaded gun on police when they tried to arrest him on Friday afternoon.

The Lancaster County District Attorneys office says Austin Hougendobler, 22, is facing multiple charges, including 4 charges of felony Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, DUI, etc.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday around noon on Friday, when a woman called 911 saying that she was a passenger in a truck driven by Hougendobler, and he had assaulted her and threatened her with a gun.

Police from both East and West Hempfield Township were dispatched to Route 30 West as the truck continued to travel on Route 30.

Police tried to stop him when he took the Stony Battery Road exit, but he continued driving, and pulled into a business parking lot in the 700 block of Indian Springs Drive.

The woman was able to safely get out of the truck, but Hougendobler put the truck in reverse with the passenger door open and almost hit her.

A one-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

Police say he got out of the truck in an aggressive manner, while shouting at officers. He reached into his waistband for his gun, when he was tased, and fell to the ground.

He was taken into custody.

Hougendoubler was taken to the hospital, where he remains, due to a head injury he sustained in the fall.