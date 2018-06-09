× Northeastern shows championship mettle with 6th consecutive state title

UNIVERSITY PARK – Northeastern was tested, absorbing the first punch from Manheim Central in Saturday’s PIAA 2A Championship match at Penn State’s Rec Hall. The Barons played like a team with nothing to lose after they were swept by the Bobcats in the District 3 Final earlier this postseason. Northeastern lost the first set 25-23 and then answered the wake up call.

The Bobcats ripped off wins in the next three sets 25-13, 25-22 and finally 25-13 to capture their sixth consecutive 2A crown. They finished their season a perfect 23-0. Manheim Central earned the silver medal. Hempfield also leaves Penn State a silver medalist after losing 3-0 to North Allegheny in the 3A final.

Here are FOX43’s highlights and postgame reaction from Saturday’s championship matches at Rec Hall: