Soggy Sunday before warming up next week

SHOWERS SUNDAY: A few showers pop up early in the morning before filling in throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Moderate-to-occasionally heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will persist throughout the day. A few showers will remain into early Monday. Rainfall totals of an inch or higher widespread are possible. Highs reach the low-70s.

STAYING COOLER: We stay in the low-70s for Monday afternoon as the rain ends. Mostly cloudy skies stick around with morning lows in the low-50s both Monday and Tuesday. We may see a few peeks of sunshine under mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. Highs hit the mid-70s as we stay dry.

WARMING WITH STORMS: Temperatures rise into the mid-80s Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon. We dry out Thursday but keep the muggy feeling with mid-80s as highs under partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances return to end the work week with highs just below the 80-degree mark.

Have a good one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long