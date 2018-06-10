× Crash kills one, injures two others in Franklin County

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — One man is dead, and two others injured following a crash on I-81 in Franklin County on Saturday night.

Police have identified the man who died as Joshua Lee Ledezma, 26, of Waynesboro.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, on I-81 near mile marker 8.

State Police say the vehicle was travelling South on I-81, when for unknown reasons, crossed into the right hand lane, struck a ditch and started to roll over several times.

Ledezma was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another was airlifted to a hospital in Maryland, and a third was taken to York Hospital for unknown injuries.

This crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have information is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.