Georgia man accused of indecent assault of a child, extradited to Pennsylvania

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Georgia man is facing charges in Lancaster County after police were informed that he had sexually abused a child.

James Beam, 36, Georgia, is charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Corruptions of Minors and similar charges from incidents spanning over 2 years from January 2015 to February 2017.

Police say a child told their mother of the abuse.

In interviews with police and Children’s Alliance, they described a number of other incidents including, Beam masturbating in front of the child, touching the child’s genitals and him thrusting himself up against the child.

On May 30, Beam was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Pennsylvania.

He was arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.