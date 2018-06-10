Gym with ninja warrior training will soon open in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A new gym is coming to York County, a place where owners say people can train to be like ninjas!

Ninja Logic will open in Hanover on Tuesday.

The gym located at 1013 Baltimore Street will feature obstacles like the ones on the TV show American Ninja Warrior.

Its owners, local residents of York County, say the gym will initially offer training classes only for kids, but the gym will be open to both children and adults.

Owners say the obstacles will improve things like a person's core strength, balance, and focus, and if you're into testing your limits, it could be the gym for you.

"That's the one thing I like about ninja training. It always tests your limits; you can take obstacles, and you can dumb it down for people who are just starting, and you can advance to be like the guys on the show," said Mike Keefer, an owner.

For people worried about safety, owners say there will be coaches on site.

Ninja Logic will host its soft opening Tuesday from 4-9 p.m. in the evening.

Owners say people will be able to purchase monthly passes to the gym as well as day passes.

A one time, 'drop-in pass', will cost a person $15, and you can freely use the gym.

For $45, a person can purchase a monthly membership which includes unlimited open gym sessions and discounted classes costing $5 each.

Ninja Logic will be open Tuesday through Sunday with different hours each day.

Classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.