Police search for man accused of exposing buttocks to multiple women

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — East Earl Township Police are trying to identify a man who they say entered several businesses and exposed his bare buttocks to several female patrons.

The older white man entered multiple businesses in the Shady Maple Complex on May 24 wearing only a baseball cap, sunglasses, a beach covering, socks and sneakers.

According to police, the suspect, while wearing a red thong, exposed his bare buttocks to multiple female patrons, and left in a gold Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Anyone with information on the suspects identity is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302.