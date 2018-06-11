× Four juveniles facing charges after fight in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Four juveniles are facing charges after a fight broke out in Harrisburg.

On June 8 around 11:45 p.m., police responded to the Mid Penn Bank parking lot for a reported fight involving 20-30 people and possession of a gun.

Police responded to the scene and arrested one juvenile for simple assault, one juvenile for false identification to law enforcement, and two juveniles for curfew violations.

Police were able to determine that the gun displayed in the incident was a replica BB gun.