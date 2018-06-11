× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (June 11, 2018)

Lancaster County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a for-profit prison service provider coming to the area. The provider would help prisoners coming out of Lancaster County Prison with re-entry into society. But not everyone supports the idea of for-profit prison service providers.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton talks to an ex-convict who says he benefited from the help of Lancaster County non-profits once he left prison, and why he’s worried about the fate of prison services in the county.

Plus, a rally is being held tonight to support the Grandview 5, a group of black women who accuse Grandview Golf Course ownership of discrimination. Philadelphia Senator Vincent J. Hughes will be in attendance, along with other legislators, community members, and concerned citizens.

Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten – what’s being said nearly two months after the incident.