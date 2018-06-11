Inmate allegedly handed Dauphin County Deputy DA envelope containing fecal matter

DAUPHIN COUNTY — An inmate at Dauphin County Prison faces a charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner after he allegedly handed an envelope containing fecal matter to the county’s deputy district attorney.

The incident occurred during a pre-trial hearing on April 18 for Rasheem Drummond, who was accused — and later convicted — of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.

The envelope appeared to contain a letter regarding pre-trial matters, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says.

Drummond waived his preliminary hearing in regards to the new charge Monday.