Lancaster man faces drug, weapons charges after allegedly fleeing from traffic stop

LANCASTER — A 19-year-old Lancaster man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say he fled from the vehicle he was riding in during a traffic stop.

Jason Rivera was a passenger in a red Acura sedan that was pulled over for an equipment violation on the first block of North Mary Street at 10:04 p.m. last Thursday, according to Lancaster Police.

Rivera allegedly fled from the vehicle on foot, clutching the waistband of his pants in a manner that indicated he could have an item concealed there, police say. He was apprehended by other officers on the 200 block of West King Street, according to police.

Police say they retraced the path taken by Rivera prior to his apprehension. On the 400 block of West Grant Street — about a block from the site of the traffic stop — an officer found several crumpled bills of U.S. currency that looked like they had been dropped from someone’s pocket. Police located a handgun and magazine on the ground next to a parked vehicle in the same area. The handgun, a FMK 9mm semi-automatic, had its serials number obliterated and removed, police say.

According to police, Rivera had an outstanding arrest warrant for receiving stolen property connected to an incident in April, and was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and additional U.S. currency.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, persons not to possess firearms, possession of a firearm with altered/obliterated serial number, firearms not to be carried without a license, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Rivera was arraigned on the charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $450,000 bail.

He was also arraigned on the warrant from April 2018 and received $50,000 bail.