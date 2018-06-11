× One person taken to the hospital after crash involving horse & buggy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a horse & buggy.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning, a crash involving a vehicle and horse & buggy occurred on N. Hollander Rd. in Leacock Township.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The horse is reportedly receiving treatment as well.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide further details as they become available.