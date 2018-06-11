Patton Veterinary Hospital challenges people to squat their dogs to help support local dog rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Veterinary hospital employees in York County are doing something a little different to get people's attention - they are using exercise to help raise awareness for the needs of a local dog rescue!

Patton Veterinary Hospital in Red Lion held a 'squat your dog' challenge Sunday afternoon. Vet techs, caregivers, and workers at the hospital squatted 10 times and recorded the challenge on Facebook live.

Not everyone got low with a dog, though; one person squatted a snake!

A veterinarian who took part says it may seem like silly challenge to some people - but it's important to recognize the work of rescues, like The Last Dog Rescue, which the challenge benefited!

"Most rescues do the best they can to feed them, provide them a good home. If they have illnesses, they do their best to, you know, get them the medical care they need so they can get health and get adopted out to a good, loving home, said Kevin Schmidt, a veterinarian who took part in the challenge.

And Schmidt demonstrated the challenge for FOX43 today, squatting a 150 pound Irish Wolfhound 10 times.

He says you can make donations to The Last Dog Rescue through Pay Pal (Use the email: beth@thelastdogrescue.org).