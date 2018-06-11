PIAA Baseball – Softball State Semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 -- Mother Nature tried her hardest to derail the PIAA state baseball and softball tournament but all she ended up being was a minor inconvenience.

Only one game ended up being rescheduled. And that was the 5A Softball semifinal between Solanco and Lampeter Strasburg, which will be played 6 p.m. Tuesday at Millersville University.

Five other games, with local teams, took place.

On the baseball diamond, Lancaster Catholic, Camp Hill and Lower Dauphin took their best swings to reach the state title game in their respective classes.

While in softball Upper Dauphin and Williams Valley were hoping to make travel plans for State College later in the week as well.

Check out the video above for a complete recap of the day's action and to see how many of our area teams are moving on toward a state title.