Traffic stop for window tinting leads to drug arrest for Lancaster man

LANCASTER — A traffic stop for tinted windows led to an arrest on drug charges for a 31-year-old Lancaster man, police say.

On Thursday at approximately 9:35 p.m., Lancaster City Police performed a traffic stop on a 2001 Mercury Marquis on the 400 block of Joseph Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Antonio Lary.

Through the course of the stop and investigation, police say they discovered Lary was in possession of approximately 87 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station for processing. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and a summary offense for window glazing.

Lary is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $450,000 bail.