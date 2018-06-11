Tuesday brings sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s!

BREAK FROM RAIN

Skies clear this evening leading to a cool night. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by morning. Sunshine early then a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Highs are in the middle 70s. A few spots may see upper 70s. Breeze picks up out of the south-southeast. Shower chances return overnight into early Wednesday. Expect them to be isolated in nature. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and evening as the next cold front swings crosses the area. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions return Thursday. Under mainly sunny skies, temperatures are warm again in the lower 80s. Friday is mainly dry, except for an isolated shower. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Do I dare say it could be a dry weekend, finally!!! Strong ridge of high pressure builds in and brings plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Saturday is partly to mostly sunny with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Summer heat is expected by Sunday with highs in the middle 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. We flirt with 90 degrees both Sunday and Monday, however, storm chances return late in the day Monday as the next front system approaches.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist