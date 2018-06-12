A beautiful Tuesday ahead before midweek storms return

DRY BUT COOL FOR TUESDAY: It’s a quieter start to the region with a few clouds. It’s chilly too, with temperatures beginning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some patchy areas of haze and fog are also possible. High pressure is in control briefly for Tuesday, and it helps keep conditions dry. Skies bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s a bit more seasonable too, with a south wind ushering in slightly milder temperatures. Expect readings to reach the middle to upper 70s. Some spots could reach 80 degrees. Clouds return fast through the night ahead of the next system. Expect much milder readings in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. The humidity also increases late.

WARMER & UNSETTLED: The next system crosses through Wednesday, bringing a return to shower and thunderstorm chances. Have the umbrella close by. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, and it’s humid. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms is late afternoon through early evening. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds and flooding the main concerns. Sunshine briefly returns for Thursday, allowing some time to dry out. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels drop. There’s a small chance for a shower, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm on Friday, but this day could end up dry. We’re eying it for now! Expect temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees depending upon the rain chances.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dare we day this could be the first dry weekend in a while? It very well could be! Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny for now. The humidity begins to increase a bit. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday is a bit warmer with partly cloudy skies. For now, any showers or storms should stay away on this day. Temperatures reach the middle 80s. The humidity remains in place. Monday brings the heat, with the humidity still in place. Temperatures crawl into the 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!