Korean Americans in Harrisburg area hopeful after Trump, Kim Jong Un meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - President Trump and Kim Jong Un's meeting has some Koreans living in the Harrisburg area hopeful for a long awaited change. President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to meet with a leader of North Korea.

"I think Trump is such a controversial figure and I think Kim Jong Un is an extremely controversial figure," said Stevie Werner, Korean American. "And I think it's exciting for both of them to come together and say, ‘Hey, let's make peace.’"

Werner was born in America but lived in Korea for about five years in the 90's until his family moved back to the U.S. because of concerns about the North Korean regime.

"We would go to the DMZ, the border, and we would look over into North Korea," said Werner. "And it was such a strange feeling to be estranged from the other side of the country."

Seeing the progress made by the countries' leaders and the softening of North Korea's rhetoric, gives Korean Americans, like Werner and Hakjoon Kang who moved to America from Korea 35 years ago, reason to be optimistic.

"I became a little bit more hopeful about life, hopeful with myself," said Werner. "Things didn't feel so dark and dreary, and you know it was like a load or a burden was unloaded a little bit."

"I hope the Korea is one korea," said Kang. "And they can travel each to other, north to south."

While knowing all change can't just happen overnight, Werner is hopeful for what's to come from North Korea, along with their new relationship with the U.S.

"I'm all for the good guys, and the bad guys turning good," said Werner. "I'm not sure what the outcome will be, but I'm one for hope and I'm one for change and I'm one for Korea coming together because it's been separated for way too long."

Werner's parents have been in Korea the last few weeks visiting family and were hoping President Trump would meet with Kim Jong Un in the country while they are there.