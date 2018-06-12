× Nationals place Stephen Strasburg, Brandon Kintler on DL, activate Adam Eaton

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have done a bit of mid season roster shuffling, and may not be done.

Over the weekend, the team placed Ps Stephen Strasburg and Brandon Kintzler on the 10-Day Disabled List and activated OF Adam Eaton.

Strasburg, 29, was off to a decent start to the season, posting a 6-6 record with a 3.46 ERA over 13 starts. He has struck out 95 batters in just over 80 innings so far in 2018.

Strasburg is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.

Kintzler, 33, has struggled so far in 2018, carrying a 4.45 ERA in just over 30 innings out of the Nationals’ pen. He has a right forearm flexor strain.

Despite losing two arms, the Nationals have welcomed back an outfielder.

Eaton, 29, will look to just stay on the field for Washington, after being limited to just 32 games since being acquired by the team nearly a year and a half ago.

So far in nine games in 2018, Eaton is hitting .333 with 2 HR and 5 RBI’s.

The team may not be done returning injured players, as 2B Daniel Murphy is currently on a minor league rehab assignment as the final step in his recovery from micro fracture surgery on his knee.