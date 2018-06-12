× Orioles activate Zach Britton off DL

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have activated reliever Zach Britton off the Disabled List after the lefty tore his Achilles over the winter.

Britton, 30, has been a standout closer for the team for the past four seasons after being converted from a starting pitcher.

2017 was Britton’s worst year out of the bullpen, and he still had a solid 2.89 ERA in 37.1 innings along with 15 saves.

He is in the last year of his deal, so it will be interesting to see if he has enough time to build any trade value before July’s Trade Deadline.

Baltimore, who is in last place in the AL East, is said to be considering moving any and all veteran players, especially those in the last year of their deals, like Britton.