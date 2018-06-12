Pitcher, batter share embrace at end of high school baseball game amid celebration

MINNESOTA– A strikeout that ended a high school baseball game resulted in an admirable display of respect between two players and a viral video on social media.

According to CNN, pitcher Ty Koehn struck out his friend on an opposing team to end the game, and instead of celebrating with his team, he chose to run to home plate and hug the batter.

The game was high stakes, as Koehn’s team earned a trip to the state championship.

Koehn told CNN that the duo had played Little League together before going to separate high schools, but have still remained close friends throughout the years.

