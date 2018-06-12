× Police seek help in identifying suspected accomplice in Lancaster City Hall arson

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man they believe was with the suspect they arrested Tuesday morning for suspicion of setting the fire that damaged the doors to City Hall and a city vehicle last month.

Earlier Tuesday, police charged Dwain London Jr. with terrorism, arson, reckless burning or exploding, institutional vandalism and conspiracy for allegedly setting the fire. They believe the man depicted in the surveillance footage below was with London at the Turkey Hill store on New Holland Avenue on the morning of the fire.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Higgins of the Lancaster Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3319 or via email at higginsj@lancasterpolice.com. Tipsters can also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 332-1913 or send an anonymous tip by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411.