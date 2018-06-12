Showers and thunderstorms threaten the day Wednesday

GRAB THE UMBRELLA AGAIN

Clouds quickly return this evening. Overnight lows are not as cool and only drop to the lower and middle 60s. A warm front slowly lifts north through the day Wednesday, and may trigger a few showers early morning, then showers and thunderstorms midday into the afternoon. Part of the area is under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather, while the rest of the area is under a MARGINAL risk or a lower risk. This means few storms could contain damaging winds, and with the recent rain, the flood threat is moderate with the potential for heavy downpours. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions return Thursday. Under mainly sunny skies, temperatures are warm again in the lower 80s. High pressure continues to dominate the area into Friday keeping sunshine around to end the week. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Strong ridge of high pressure builds in and brings plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures, especially Sunday into early next week. Saturday is mostly sunny with highs topping out in the lower and middle 80s. Summer heat surges the area by Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. The humidity increases too. There is only a very small threat for a late day thunderstorm to pop.

NEXT WEEK

The heat and humidity continues Monday. High temperatures are hot in the lower 90s. An isolated thunderstorm late in the day can’t be ruled out. A better threat, for showers and thunderstorms, is Tuesday. It is still quite warm and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist