State Police seek leads in investigation into alleged abduction, sexual assault in Juniata County

JUNIATA COUNTY — The State Police continue to investigate an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault case that occurred on May 27 in Juniata County.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was abducted in Mifflin Borough at 4:31 p.m. The victim’s father called to police to report her missing. Troopers and family members checked the area, but were unable to locate her.

At about 7:44 p.m., police say, the victim’s mother received a call from a friend of the victim reporting that the victim was at a McDonalds restaurant in Lewistown, Mifflin County. Troopers responded to the location and found the victim, whom they say was hysterical and crying.

The victim told police that she had been struck on the head and dropped off at McDonalds. She believed she had been sexually assaulted, police say.

The victim told police she was outside alone at her residence around 4:00 p.m., when a black truck pulled into the alley behind her residence. A white male with a dark beard wearing a black hat asked her if she knew how to get to Lewistown. The unknown suspect got out of the truck and hit her on the head. The victim blacked out and woke up in the back seat of the truck.

The victim told police she looked up and saw a street sign that read “State College.” The victim went back to sleep and woke up at McDonalds in Lewistown.

The unknown suspect told the victim to get out of the truck, handed the victim her cellphone, and left in an unknown direction.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.