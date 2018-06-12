Summer fun at Adrenaline Entertainment Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett jumped over to Adrenaline Entertainment Center to checkout what you can do with the kids for summer break. Adrenaline has a ton of activities for can try from dodgeball, Rock-climbing, Wipeout, Foam pits, battle beams, and more!

Plus you should try their Summer Rush special: $20 for 3 hours of jumping and a snack from 12 to 4pm Monday through Friday. If your looking for a birthday party site for the kiddos, Adrenaline has packages and everything you need to make it a fun day.

For more information about Adrenaline Entertainment Center, checkout there website at:https://jumpadrenaline.com/york

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video