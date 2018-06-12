× Upcoming Internet security update could prevent some Pennsylvanians from purchasing hunting licenses online

HARRISBURG — An upcoming Internet security update could prevent some Pennsylvania residents from purchasing their 2018-19 hunting licenses online, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Tuesday.

The update affects all purchasing websites — not just the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System. Users of older-model computers will be impacted, because many of these systems will be unable to make any kind of online purchases once the update is complete, the Game Commission says.

Those will newer computers will be largely unaffected, though some users might need to install updated versions of their operating systems and web browsers, the Game Commission says.

To determine whether your computer will be capable of making Internet purchases once the update is complete, the Game Commission recommends visiting this website to test your system. If your computer passes the test, it should be able to make online purchases in the future, including PA hunting licenses.

Licenses for the 2018-19 hunting season go on sale starting Monday, June 18. They become valid on July 1. After that date, all those who hunt, trap, or want to apply for an antlerless deer license must have an up-to-date 2018-19 license to do so, the Game Commission says.

Buying licenses as soon as they go on sale increases a hunter’s chances of securing a Deer Management Assistance Program permit for properties where few permits are available, according to the Game Commission.

Here are some other important changes for the 2018-19 hunting season, according to the Game Commission:

A pheasant permit will be required for all junior hunters, adult hunters and some senior hunters who pursue pheasants in Pennsylvania. There is no fee for a junior pheasant permit, but the free permit will help the Game Commission track youth participation. A pheasant permit costs $26.90 for adults and seniors, but hunters who acquired a senior lifetime hunting or combination licenses prior to May 13, 2017 no longer need a pheasant permit to hunt and harvest pheasants.

The fisher trapping season in 2018-19 will include WWUs 4B and 4C, in addition to those WMUs where the season had been open

General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each continue to cost $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for nonresidents.

Resident senior hunters and furtakers, ages 65 and older, can purchase one-year licenses for $13.90, or lifetime licenses for $51.90. For $101.90, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges. Like other hunters and trappers, seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest pheasants, bobcats, fishers or river otters.

A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.

A resident Pennsylvanian who buys his or her 2018-19 hunting license is eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 9. Nonresidents can apply July 16. And a second round in which a hunter can receive a second antlerless deer license begins Aug. 6 for wildlife management units where licenses remain.

The deadline to apply for a 2018-19 elk license is July 31, and submitting an application costs $10.90. A total of 125 elk licenses – 26 antlered, 99 antlerless – have been allocated this year and will be awarded by lottery.