Bill that restricts use of fentanyl passes PA House unanimously

HARRISBURG — A bill that would limit the use of fentanyl until the use of opioid and heroin declines passed the state House Wednesday unanimously, according to a release issued by the House Democratic Communications Office.

House Bill 1987 would restrict fentanyl use to palliative care, medical emergencies, surgical procedures and cancer patients.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bryan Barbin (D-Cambria/Somerset) would also call for an annual report on the state’s number of fentanyl-related overdoses, overdoses where fentanyl and opioids were present, and any reduction in the dispersion of fentanyl, the release states.

“The usage of fentanyl can be deadlier than heroin,” Rep. Barbin said. “Until the opioid and heroin pandemic subsides, we must take action in providing much needed relief to coroners, EMS providers and our law enforcement.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.