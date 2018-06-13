Despite a bit of a breeze, it is comfortable with bright sunshine Thursday!

COMFORTABLE AND SUNNY

Showers and thunderstorms end by midnight leaving slowly clearing skies. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s by morning. A few morning clouds give way to bright skies. Humidity levels drop to more comfortable levels. Under mainly sunny skies Thursday, temperatures are warm again in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect breezy winds out of the northwest 10 to 20 MPH. High pressure continues to dominate the area into Friday keeping sunshine and wonderful conditions around to end the week. The breeze is calmer. Highs are in the upper near 80 degrees.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Strong ridge of high pressure begins to build in over the weekend. Saturday is mostly sunny with highs topping out in the lower and middle 80s. Summer heat surges the area by Sunday, bringing hazy, hot, and more humid weather, ands highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Make sure to have the sunscreen on and take breaks through the day with the much hotter conditions. There is only a very small threat for a late day thunderstorm to pop.

NEXT WEEK

It continues hazy, hot and quite sticky for Monday. Readings are quite warm in the lower and middle 90s. Isolated thunderstorms late in the day can’t be ruled out. A cold front drops in and brings a better threat for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It is still quite warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. With the front barely through, a wave of low pressure develops along it and keeps showers and thunderstorms around for Wednesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist