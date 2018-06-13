Dover man led law enforcement on three separate pursuits, police say

YORK COUNTY — A Dover man who led police on three separate pursuits was arraigned on charges last week.

Austin Seaks, 22, faces three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officer as well as 19 other offenses, court documents show.

Seaks’ first encounter with police occurred on March 24, when he was driving a silver Toyota Corolla, which belonged to his dad, the York Daily Record reports.

A Hellam Township Police officer pulled over the Toyota around 5:36 p.m. on the Route 30 eastbound ramp to Cool Springs Road for an expired registration, according to the York Daily Record.

As the officer was walking toward the vehicle, Seaks drove off onto Route 30 west. A pursuit began — the York Daily Record states that the officer could see the Corolla passing vehicles on the right side of the road, off the roadway. The officer reported that Seaks was driving more than 70 mph has he approached the Mt. Zion exit.

The officer stopped his pursuit after he lost sight of the Corolla and radioed to dispatchers that he was two Springettsbury Township Police vehicles in the area of the Mt. Zion exit. Later, the officer saw a photo of Seaks and identified him as the individual he saw while walking up to the Toyota.

Charges were filed shortly after but an arrest was not made.

Seaks’ second and third pursuit with law enforcement occurred on April 29.

Around 3:40 a.m., an officer with the Northern York County Regional Police Department pulled over a silver colored Hyundai Elantra sedan in the area of Arsenal Road and Toronita Street, charging documents say. As the officer approached the drivers side door, the vehicle accelerated, fleeing westbound on Arsenal Road.

The officer discontinued the pursuit when the Hyundai reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to charging documents.

Eight minutes later, another officer observed a Hyundai that matched the same registration of the vehicle that fled earlier. The officer called for backup and followed the vehicle until other units were behind him.

The officer then activated his sirens and lights, in which the vehicle began to pull over before quickly accelerating. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 90 mph as the Hyundai crossed over the intersection of Route 177, charging documents add. The officer discontinued the pursuit at the request of his sergeant.

Police contacted Enterprise Rentals and an officer was told that the vehicle was rented by a man in Dover. The officer went to the man’s address and that individual told the officer that he rented the vehicle for Seaks.

Charging documents say police made numerous attempts to locate Seaks prior to his official arrest.