× Excitement builds towards kickoff for Big 33 Team Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY – It’s a dream come true to be selected to play in the PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic. It’s an entirely different feeling when everyone steps onto the football field together.

Team Pennsylvania is working hard during practices at CD East High School. Top talent can be found all over the field for the guys from the Keystone State. The players and coaches are thrilled and focused on accomplishing a common goal.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's an honor and now it's just like, I'm so excited, I just want to go out and play and have fun," admitted Harrisburg's Ronald Kent. "It will be my last time on a high school football field."

"I think you reap what you sow," explained Team Pennsylvania and Manheim Township Head Coach Mark Evans. "From day one, we talked about getting along and working together and isn't it amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit. The best thing we can do is to focus on winning the football game and we have to do that together."

Kickoff for the 61st PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic is Saturday Night at 7 versus Team Maryland at Central Dauphin Middle School's Landis Field.