Fairview Township man accused of trying to smother woman with a pillow during argument

NEW CUMBERLAND — A 42-year-old New Cumberland man is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow and struck her in the face during an argument.

Bradley Kurt Bush, 42, of the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Simple Assault, and Harassment in connection to the incident, which occurred Sunday, according to Fairview Township Police.

The victim told police that she was hosting a party, and caught Bush in a bathroom snorting drugs with her friends. She admitted to becoming upset and slapping Bush across the face, police say.

Bush allegedly became irate and threw the victim on a bed. He then placed a pillow over the victim’s face and attempted to suffocate her, the victim told police.

The victim managed to free herself after her children entered the room and began yelling at Bush, police say. he then allegedly caught her in a hallway and punched her in the face, causing her to fall. The victim said she hit the wall with her elbow as she fell, causing an injury. The victim also complained of a bloody nose, police say.

After evaluation by EMS, the victim was diagnosed with a broken bone in her elbow, police say.

Bush told police the victim slapped him across the face four times after finding him in the bathroom with her friends, police say. He allegedly admitted to pushing the victim, but denied striking her, according to police.

Police placed Bush under arrest and took him to Central Booking for arraignment, according to the criminal complaint.