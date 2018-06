Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- New desserts are hitting the menu of the Left Bank Restaurant & Bar.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sean Arnold, restaurant owner, and Rebecca Strayer, the Left Bank's pastry chef, are hitting the FOX43 Kitchen to show off some of their new treats, including a Bananas Foster's Cheesecake & a Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Tart.

For more information on the Left Bank Restaurant & Bar, you can visit their website here.